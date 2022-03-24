Taryn Papa's new song "Changed" became something quite different one night as she arrived home from a performance at Blake Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in Nashville. The singer's upbeat new love song speaks to those nervous first moments of true love. Listen to it first, exclusively at Taste of Country.

The Connecticut native was a part of Team Blake during Season 19 of The Voice, but she landed her regular gig at Shelton's Music City restaurant before meeting him. The venue has been a constant in her career, so it was appropriate that it played a part in her life-changing story from two weeks ago.

Papa's fiance, Brett, texted her mid-performance to say he was waiting at her apartment. This was a nice surprise, as they'd been maintaining a long-distance relationship to that point, but it wasn't totally out of character. His extra texts asking for updates on her drive home were unusual, but she blamed the slick roads amid a rare March snowfall. Then she opened her door to find her hallway lined with rose petals and candles, "and Brett in silhouette," she shares.

"There had been a wild spring snow and it was absolutely a magical moment. I hate to admit that the first thing I said was, 'You moved my couch!' He called me over and told me the sweetest things and he dropped to one knee. Me, still processing and all out of sorts, also dropped to one knee. I said yes! And we went to the the W Hotel for a champagne celebration."

The new song frames this love story. It starts out finding the singer afraid to embrace what she's feeling. By the second verse, she can't keep her mind (or her arms) off of him.

"I can’t think of a more perfect time to release this song with my recent engagement announcement and our one-year anniversary," Papa tells ToC. "I’ve never felt this way, and I don’t think I’ll ever be the same."

The engagement came on March 11 and was documented on Instagram. "Changed" will be released to all digital streaming providers on March 25.