Tickets To Taylor Sheridan’s Country Concert Are Outrageous!

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is bringing three country music singers and a select group of fans to his Bosque Ranch. The Texas concert is a first for the writer, producer and real-life rancher and the tickets are outrageous.

Taylor Sheridan's shows include Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, Landman and Lioness.

He often sneaks country songs or country musicians into his shows. Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll are three who've appeared.

Bosque Ranch Live is happening on Sept. 13 in Weatherford, Texas.

Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Live Concert Lineup

The three performers for Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Live are Drayton Farley, Kaitlin Butts & Jackson Dean. While these three are not yet household names in country music, it's a fitting lineup as they were each featured on Yellowstone.

Dean is best known, with "Don't Come Lookin'" having hit the Top 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay in 2022.

Drayton Farley Bosque Ranch Live Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Bosque Ranch Live Ticket Info

Limited tickets for Bosque Ranch Live are available and they're not for the cowpokes. General Admission tickets are $500 plus fees. An $800 ticket includes lunch and dinner from Hurtado BBQ and four complimentary drinks for those over 21.

For a bit more you’ll get more of a weekend experience. A $1,200 tickets includes tent camping, a cowboy breakfast the next day, ten (10!) complimentary drinks for one person and the Bosque Ranch Collection, described as a mix of goodies to remind you of your unforgettable ranch experience.”

There’s also a $1,350 option that adds on a 12x12 popup gazebo and a $1,500 ticket that allows you to park your RV for the night.

VIP experiences are certainly not new at country music festivals and prices do vary. For example, at 3-Day VIP Seating pass at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo. goes for $1,065. A 3-day VIP pass at Tortuga goes for $1,599.

The unspoken bonus of paying for tickets to BRL is getting to experience Sheridan's personal ranch to the degree he allows. Only 500 tickets are being sold for the one-day concert.

