Taylor Sheridan Expands Restaurant Empire With Another Steakhouse

Taylor Sheridan's empire continues to grow, even outside of the entertainment industry.

The Yellowstone creator and his business partners David Glasser and Dan Schryer have purchased a renowned restaurant in his home state of Texas.

Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Fort Worth is an historic dining experience that has been around since 1947. The restaurant is located in the heart of the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards, serving up juicy steaks in a saloon-like atmosphere.

Despite the space undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation — it's expected to be done soon — Sheridan wants to preserve many of the elements that have kept Cattelmen's in business for decades.

"Fort Worth is a vital city to both our state and our nation," he shares in a statement. "It is where the West begins and where the cattle business was born."

"It is deserving of a gathering place for those who both shaped this city's past and guide its future — where friendships can be fostered and formed, and the very best of this city can be celebrated," he adds.

One new concept the writer is implementing is a social club experience called the Cattlemen's Club. Members would be able to dine in their own exclusive part of the restaurant that seats 130.

Memberships are available for $3,000 with a one-time initiation fee of $1,000.

What Businesses Does Taylor Sheridan Own?

This isn't Sheridan's first rodeo in the restaurant world. The actor also owns the Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. His Texas-based 6666 Ranch, which he acquired in 2022, supplies beef to various restaurants and businesses around the country, including Cattlemen's.

Sheridan also owns Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, liquor and beer bands and a coffee company called Bosque Ranch — not to mention his massive television and film empire which has produced Yellowstone and its many spinoffs, Tulsa King, Lioness, Wind River, Sicario and more.

Sheridan is also the creative brain behind Landman, which films in and around Fort Worth.

