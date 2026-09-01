Taylor Sheridan and Cole Hauser have spent years building the Yellowstone universe together, but a new report claims the relationship behind the scenes has been anything but easy.

Apparently, the Dutton Ranch showrunner and Hauser have been butting heads and nearly came to blows for a second time.

A new report paints the two men as an unlikely pairing, with sources describing their personalities as a classic clash between California and Texas.

Sheridan and Hauser's Reported Feud

A source told the Daily Mail that Hauser has "had beef with Taylor for a while," describing Sheridan as direct and intense while Hauser is more laid-back.

Taylor can be a harsh Texas guy. He is super straightforward and thinks fast, so he can come off as brutal, but he is just on top of his game, and he is brilliant. Cole is more casual, more surfer dude.

Another source characterized the difference even more simply: "It's classic California versus Texas."

Read More: Taylor Sheridan Is Taking a Bigger Role in ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2

The report did not specify when the alleged second near-dustup between the two took place.

Why Sheridan and Hauser Clashed

The Daily Mail also cited an insider who speculated that Sheridan could be "envious" of Hauser's acting career.

Sheridan began his career as an actor before moving into writing and directing, while Hauser has continued to build his acting résumé alongside his role as Rip Wheeler.

Taylor might sometimes be hard on actors because when he first came to Hollywood he tried to act and didn't get very far. Cole on the other hand, he is a natural. His looks, his timing — he has an ease with the camera. And he plays a hero very well.

A separate source pushed back on the idea that Hauser openly challenges Sheridan, saying the actor is "extremely grateful" for his role and has "a lot of respect" for Sheridan.

Read More: Why Kevin Costner Left 'Yellowstone,' Says Taylor Sheridan

Their History Goes Way Back

Hauser and Sheridan have worked together since 2017, and Hauser previously acknowledged that the two got into a fight the second time they met, though he did not elaborate.

Their relationship also became the subject of a legal dispute in 2023, when Sheridan's Bosque Ranch challenged Hauser's Free Rein coffee brand over its logo. The lawsuit was dismissed in January 2024, and neither party publicly commented on the matter.

Despite the reported tensions, Hauser remains closely connected to Sheridan's Yellowstone universe.

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There is no official Season 2 premiere date for Dutton Ranch yet, but The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that production is slated to begin in early 2027.