Calling all Taylor Sheridan fans! If you've ever imagined yourself being a part of one of his thrilling dramas, then this is right up your alley.

How to Be an Extra on a Taylor Sheridan Show?

Once again, Legacy Casting is looking for extras to be featured on a Sheridan project. The casting agency has been tapped to set the scene for shows like Landman and the upcoming series The Madison.

The group recently shared an ad for Lioness, which is currently filming its third season. According to the post, the show will be filming in Dallas, Texas, and they're looking for extras to dance in the background of a club scene.

Those interested must be able to film in the Lone Star State on Jan. 13 and should be between the ages of 21-39. It's free to apply through their online portal.

"Attention all club goers!" the caption reads. "We are now casting for a scene that films January 13th in Dallas! We are looking for young professionals 21-39 to be part of our dance club scene!"

"If interested please apply through mycastingfile.com it's free, and the best way to keep up with all the projects we're casting for!"

What Is Lioness About?

Sheridan's show Lioness first premiered on Paramount+ in 2023 with a stellar cast, including Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. The drama centers around CIA operative Joe (Saldana).

"Lioness, based on a real-life U.S. military program, follows Joe as she navigates the challenges of balancing her personal life with her role as a CIA operative," a description of the show reads on the Paramount+ website.

"The Lioness program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Byron Westfield, recruits Marine Raider Cruz to work covertly with Joe, infiltrating the circles of state-sponsored terrorism as part of the CIA's efforts to prevent another September 11."

In true Sheridan fashion, Dave Annable is a member of the cast. The show creator is known for casting repeats. Annable was briefly a part of Yellowstone. Unfortunately, his character was killed off in Season One, Episode One.

Season three of Lioness is expected to arrive in October 2026.

