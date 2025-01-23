‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Raving About Taylor Sheridan’s 6666 Ranch Steakhouse in Vegas

Inside of The Wynn Las Vegas is a Yellowstone fan's dream come true.

6666 Ranch Steakhouse is a pop-up restaurant fully inspired and owned by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone. It opened in 2024.

We say pop-up, because it truly comes out of nowhere each evening at 5:30PM and stays open only until 10PM. All other times, the space is Tableau Breakfast & Brunch restaurant.

Fans of Yellowstone that want to taste steaks that are from cows raised on Sheridan's own personal land can head to 6666 Ranch for an elegant evening full of beef.

There is even a Grazing Star Ranch Japanese Purebred Freedom Wagyu Tomahawk steak for $999!

The menu is an experience unlike any other. According to Eat This, it includes "ingredients that are local to Texas and have bold, fiery flavors."

Some of the menu items include:

'The Only' Caviar Tower with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders

'Fire Sauce' Beef Tartare prepared tableside and served with Texas corn tortillas

A signature cut 6666's Branded 28-ounce Cowboy Steak

A 40-ounce Tomahawk Steak carved tableside from Wyoming's Grazing Star Ranch

Tumbleweed Banana Pudding

People who have had the pleasure of going say the experience is just as good as the food.

Google reviews are plentiful and positive. One patron writes, "If you're looking for an exceptional dining experience, 6666 Steakhouse is the place to be. From the moment you walk in, you're greeted with impeccable service that sets the tone for a memorable evening."

Per another reviewer: "We ate a 16oz ribeye (medium rare), mash potatoes, mushrooms, and Caesar salad. Everything felt premium – the food, drinks, atmosphere, and service. The biscuits that come with the meal are also insanely good. Highly recommend for a nice night out."

There are a lot of Yellowstone fans out there, and if you are one of them and can escape to Vegas, you should check out Taylor Sheridan's 6666 Ranch Steakhouse.

