Taylor Swift's spectacular "Cornelia Street" luxury apartment in Manhattan is currently for rent, and pictures show a property that is a lavish mix of historic and very modern.

Originally built in 1870 as a carriage house, the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 2-half-bath, 5,500-square-foot residence has been fully renovated into a luxurious townhouse fit for a superstar. The private garage opens directly into the guest suite on the main floor of the home. The listing touts "dramatic" double heights ceilings, three gas fireplaces and hardwood floors all through the apartment.

The lower level of the home features an indoor pool area with 27-foot ceilings, a Basalt stone tile floor and a lounge area with a gas fireplace that opens onto an exterior patio.

The second floor centers around a living room with beamed ceilings, leaded glass windows and a wood-burning fireplace with a marble hearth, as well as a top-of-the-line kitchen with all high-end appliances and floor-to-ceiling casement windows. The third floor of the residence features two guest bedrooms with attached bathrooms, as well as a master suite with high ceilings, a walk-in closet and marble bath with an enclosed glass shower and a skylight. The master suite opens onto a terrace with an outdoor lounge and a gas fireplace.

The top level of the home is a rooftop terrace with a gabled roof that offers sweeping views of downtown New York City. Swift's former residence is located on Cornelia Street in the heart of the West Village, and it served as the inspiration for her song "Cornelia Street," which appeared on her 2019 Lover album.

The Corcoran Group holds the listing on Swift's former residence, which is available to rent for $45,000 per month. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the stunning townhouse.

