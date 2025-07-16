Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, is recovering after undergoing major heart surgery over a month ago.

According to TMZ, the singer's father had a quintuple bypass surgery after his doctor noticed something was wrong during a routine checkup.

Representatives for Swift also noted that Scott did not have a heart attack, but rather, the procedure was the result of issues flagged during his doctor's appointment.

The singer was at the hospital with her dad during the surgery and recovery process, as were her brother, Austin and her mother, Andrea.

Scott is feeling "fantastic" as he recovers, according to TMZ.

The surgery Scott underwent is a kind of coronary artery bypass procedure, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, "creates a new path for blood to go around a blocked or partially blocked artery in the heart."

During this surgery, a healthy blood vessel is taken from the patient's chest or leg area and connected below the blocked artery in the heart.

The procedure typically takes 3-6 hours, depending on how many arteries are blocked. Recovery time usually takes about 6-12 weeks.

Most people feel better after a coronary artery bypass surgery, and though it doesn't cure the heart disease that causes the blockages, many people stay symptom-free for years.

Scott Swift is 73 years old.

Both of Swift's parents were spotted at multiple stops on her Eras Tour, and they've also attended Kansas City Chiefs football games with Swift since she started dating the team's tight end, Travis Kelce.

What Other Health Conditions Have Taylor Swift's Family Dealt With?

Both of Swift's parents have had cancer. The singer touched on those battles in a 2019 essay she wrote for Elle titled 30 Things I Learned Before I Turned 30, saying that the experience "taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else."

In that essay, she also revealed that her mother Andrea's cancer had returned. The singer's mom first revealed that she'd been diagnosed in April 2015. Swift didn't talk a whole lot about the details, but she did encourage fans and their parents to get regular screenings.

In 2020, Swift told Variety that Andrea's doctors "found a brain tumor" while she was going through cancer treatment, and that it had been "a really hard time for us as a family."

The singer has also addressed her mom's cancer in her music, specifically in the song "Soon You'll Get Better" off her 2019 Lover album, which including backing harmonies from the Chicks.