Taylor Swift and her family are accustomed to a life where security guards stay nearby to protect their safety, but an intruder still found his way into Swift’s father Scott Swift's Florida penthouse last month.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that a man named Terrence Hoover made it past a "fully gated and guarded entrance" at the Vinoy Place condominium complex in St. Petersburg and made his way up 13 flights of stairs to Scott Swift's $4 million penthouse on Jan. 17, 2020. Swift was able to fight off the burglar when he encountered him, but Hoover was able to escape.

Hoover actually called the police on himself, stating that he had an encounter with a man, Scott Swift, at the Vinoy Place condominium complex. Eventually, Hoover was found and arrested on Feb. 12 and now is in jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

This altercation is just the latest in a string of security snafus surrounding the Swift camp in recent years. In 2019, a man carrying a crowbar, a baseball bat and a bevy of pick locks was arrested outside of Swift’s home in Rhode Island. In 2018, a Colorado man was arrested of suspicion of stalking outside of Swift’s Beverly Hills home. He would later be found with a mask and a knife in his car.

Of course, this is all happening while Swift is dealing with her own personal issues, including her mother’s ongoing fight with cancer. Andrea Swift is battling a brain tumor.