Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The country-turned-pop superstar dropped the revelation in a wide-ranging interview with Variety in support of her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Talking about her limited touring schedule for her new album, Lover, Swift admits that she's trying to make as much time as she can for her mother, who has been fighting cancer off and on for several years.

“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on," Swift tells Variety.

While the documentary was filming, “she was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through," Swift says. “While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Andrea Swift was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. Taylor revealed that her cancer had returned in an interview with Vogue in September of 2019, saying, "there was a relapse that happened ... It’s something that my family is going through.”

Swift collaborated with the Dixie Chicks on a song on Lover titled "Soon You'll Get Better," which addresses her mother's ongoing health struggles in a very somber tone.

Why Did the Dixie Chicks Get Banned from Country Radio?