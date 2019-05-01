Taylor Swift showed off a unique look worthy of the title of her latest single ("Me!") on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet Wednesday (May 1).

Swift took a stylish turn with an intricately designed lavender mini-dress composed of tufted layers. The gown is by Raisa and Vanessa from their Spring 2019 collection; the singer accessorized it with a stunning star-studded ear cuff, a classic up-do, and her signature cat-eye makeup.

Swift is set to give the first-ever performance of "Me!" featuring Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie, kicking off the awards show. Swift hinted that there will be hidden Easter eggs during the duo's performance opening up the show, much like her music video for "Me!"

This new album cycle, Swift has created an overall new aesthetic, leaning on pastel colors and bright tones. Her lavender/lilac dress follows along with the fresh look.

Ahead of walking the carpet, Swift posed with Paula Abdul and her cats Olivia and new kitten Benjamin Button. Swift writes, "I'm trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @PaulaAbdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic."

Swift is a nominee this year at the BBMAs for Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist. Urie's band is nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album for Pray For The Wicked, and Top Rock Song for "High Hopes." Urie will also be performing with his band later in the evening.

The 2019 BBMAs were held live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.