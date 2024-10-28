Taylor Swift Still Hitting Her Marks, Only Goofier, as Eras Tour Nears End

Nearly two years into her groundbreaking, headline-making Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is a more relaxed, slightly unserious version of the artist we saw last March.

Though she emerged from the stage on Saturday night (Oct. 26) in New Orleans as polished as ever — she could do this show in her sleep at this point — she's sillier than ever, too, sticking her tongue out and making obvious references to her football beau, Travis Kelce.

Let's call it Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version).

Fans know that when a smirk hits her face, something is up, and Swift flashed that all-knowing grin more than once during her three-hour show. Songs from Lover, Fearless, Taylor Swift, Red, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore, 1989 and The Tortured Poet's Department came ahead of what fans have dubbed the "surprise song" set, and sure enough, she had a bonus surprise up her flowy sleeve on this night.

Ever the theater kid, Swift built up to the entrance of unannounced guest and former opener Sabrina Carpenter by calling her on the phone as she stood at the mic, guitar in hand.

"Why aren't you here with us?" she asked, hushing the crowd so she could hear Carpenter's replies.

But fans already knew what was up, and the roar was deafening.

Sure enough — following some fanfare, because that's what Swift does best — Carpenter popped out of the stage in a white mini-dress, and the two sang a mashup of Carpenter's "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" with "Is It Over Now?", a vault track from Swift's 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

After diving into the stage (literally, and it's the coolest thing — watch here if you haven't seen it yet), Swift shimmied through Midnights, an album that was still her "new" record when she launched the Eras Tour in early 2023.

Then the confetti rained down, Swift and her backup squad said their goodbyes, and fans clung to the last drops of magic before leaving Caesars Superdome.

But while Carpenter's appearance was the most-talked-about moment of Swift's three nights in the city, it was hardly the most important takeaway. That would be how the Big Easy leaned into the megastar's mini-residency: Swifties swarmed Bourbon Street, but instead of sloshing hand grenades, they embraced in friendly singalongs of their favorite pop star's biggest hits. There were Swift-themed drinks, pop-up events, Halloween decorations, dance parties, bracelet making sessions, so many sparkly dresses ... the fun was endless, even if you couldn't get an Eras Tour ticket.

New Orleans really highlighted what this tour did: Brought people together in something light and joyful.

Swift may have started this whole shebang, but fans have taken it over — you don't know true happiness until you've exchanged friendship bracelets with a 6-year-old Swiftie in red lipstick.

Up next, Swift has shows Nov. 1-3 in Indianapolis, Ind., followed by a short breather and two weekends in Toronto. The curtain will finally close on the Eras Tour on December 8 in Vancouver.

Swifties will be speculating a "Debuttation" announcement every day until it's really over.