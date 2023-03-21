Her name is Pocket — and she's a big 1989 stan.

At one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in Glendale, Ariz., one safety staff member delighted fans with her iconic dance moves during "Blank Space," one of Swift's biggest hits from her 2014 album 1989.

A viral TikTok shows the worker, named Pocket, dancing her heart out while Swift performs on stage.

"Our security guard named Pocket gave hugs and is a 1989 girlie through and through," the fan who posted the video captioned it.

Below, watch the viral TikTok video, which has been viewed 9.9 million times as of publishing:

"I didn’t know I was going to wake up and be the #1 fan of a woman named Pocket, but here we are," one viewer wrote in the comments section.

"Queen!!!" High School Musical star KayCee Stroh commented.

"When Ticketmaster fails you and you apply to work at the stadium," another fan joked in the comments, referring to Swift's disastrous ticket sales debacle in November 2022 that led to a hearing at the U.S. Senate about Ticketmaster's practices.

The Eras Tour kicked off March 17 and 18 with two nights at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which welcomed an estimated 150,000 Swifties over the weekend.

Openers Paramore and Gayle got things started, and Swift kicked off her lengthy three-and-a-half-hour, 44-song set with Lover track "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince."

Swift cycled through hits from each of her albums, from her self-titled 2006 debut all the way up to her recent record-breaking 10th studio album, Midnights, which closed out the show as she sang songs such as "Bejeweled" and "Karma."

The tour made a splash on social media as fans reacted to Swift's elaborate sets and shimmering costumes that she'll be taking on 50 more dates of the Eras Tour.

The mayor of Glendale even temporarily renamed the city in honor of the singer's tour, dubbing it "Swift City."

"One of my jobs is to promote my city by being a cheerleader. This ceremonial renaming of Glendale doesn't cost the taxpayers. And it shows that we're serious about our sports and entertainment district while having fun at the same time," Mayor Jerry P. Weiers told Business Insider.