Even Santa himself couldn't deliver a win for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the football team's Christmas Day (Dec. 25) home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team suffered a tough loss 20-14, but there was good news for Kelce at the end of the game: He walked out hand-in-hand with his pop superstar girlfriend.

That's right — Taylor Swift spent Christmas Day in the stands at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs during their holiday game. Swift wore a green plaid miniskirt and red sweater, plus a Santa hat. Photos of her suite also show Swift standing next to a very special plus one during the game: It was Santa himself, complete with a velvety red outfit and a scarf and Santa hat embellished with the Chiefs insignia.

Swift and Santa were inseparable throughout the game, and they even arrived together: Video-captured X footage shows the duo walking into the stadium before the game, with Santa ringing a bell and slinging an oversized sack over his shoulder.

According to USA Today, Swift's eighth Chiefs game this season was a family affair: Both her parents were in attendance. Also in the Chiefs suite was Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a frequent game-watching buddy for Swift. As the clock ran out against the Chiefs, Swift comforted a shocked Brittany, who also wore a Santa hat during the game.

Kelce and Swift have officially been romantically linked since fall 2023, though in an interview with Time for her 2023 Person of the Year issue, the singer revealed that their relationship actually dates back a few months further than that.

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Patrick Mahomes described Swift as "just part of Chiefs Kingdom," and put his stamp of approval both on her relationship with Kelce and with his own wife, Brittany.

"So for me, it's Travis, man, and he's lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman, and it's been cool to interact with her," he said during the conversation.