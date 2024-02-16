Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the surviving family of a woman who was shot and killed on Wednesday (Feb. 14) after a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was in attendance at the victory celebration in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday.

Two gunmen opened fire on the crowd after the parade concluded, killing Lopez-Galvan and injuring at least 22 others.

Authorities say the shootings have no links to “terrorism or violent extremism," adding that the shootings stemmed from a “dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”

Two juveniles remain in custody.

Lopez-Galvan was a DJ at local radio station KKFI 90.1. A GoFundMe set up to benefit her family originally aimed to raise $75,000, but Swift single-handedly exceeded that goal with two donations of $50,000 apiece, bringing the total as of Friday morning (Feb. 16) to just under $200,000.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," Swift writes to accompany each donation, adding, "With love, Taylor Swift."

donation GoFundMe loading...

A representative for Swift confirmed to Variety that the donations came from Swift.

Get our free mobile app

Swift was on hand during Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, when her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. She was not there in person for the victory parade on Wednesday.