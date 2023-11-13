By now, you likely know the story behind Taylor Swift re-recording and re-releasing her old albums. And if you ask Swift where the idea came from, she will likely tell you it was Kelly Clarkson who suggested it.

If you ask Clarkson, she will humbly say that Swift would have done it on her own, and that she didn't put that idea into her head.

The truth is that Clarkson tweeted at Swift back in 2019, saying:

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions."

Either way, Swift never forgot the support. During a recent episode of Clarkson's television talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star reveals that every time Swift releases a new Taylor's Version album — the re-cut, Swift-owned versions of her music —the megastar sends Clarkson a gift or flowers.

It's presumably a thank you note of sorts, and a sweet sentiment — Swift is well-known to send thoughtful gifts to fellow artists and influencers.

In 2021, pop star Olivia Rodrigo had this to say about a gift Swift had sent to her:

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world. Actually, last night, literally like 12 hours ago, I got a package from her with this like handwritten note. And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it and all of this amazing stuff, she's like hand-wrapped these gifts."

The biggest mystery of all of this is, how the heck does Swift find the time to handwrite notes and hand-wrap gifts for all of these people? We know she has a large team behind her, so she doesn't have to do these things herself, but she continues to.

Maybe that's why she is one of the most popular artists of any generation, past, present and future. Swift's most recent new-old album drop was 1989 (Taylor's Version), which hit shelves Oct. 27. 2023. What remains: Reputation and Taylor Swift redos.

