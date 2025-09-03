Could Taylor Swift headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t ruling it out.

On Wednesday (Sept. 3), Goodell left the door wide open for a future performance, saying the league would welcome the “Blank Space” singer with open arms.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” he said during an appearance on Today.

Goodell continued, “She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

When co-host Savannah Guthrie pressed if something was already “in the works,” he played coy.

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” Goodell teased. “It’s a maybe.”

Enter Jay-Z

Goodell added that the decision ultimately rests with Roc Nation’s Jay-Z, who has served as the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist” since 2019.

“I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z,” Goodell explained, noting that Super Bowl LX’s performer has not yet been revealed.

For context: Last year’s headliner, Kendrick Lamar, was announced in September — meaning an official word could drop soon.

Why Swift Makes Sense

The timing couldn’t be better. Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl arrives Oct. 3, featuring 12 tracks, multiple vinyl editions and a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

She’s also expected to spend plenty of Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as the team looks to bounce back from its Super Bowl LIX loss earlier this year.

And with her record-breaking Eras Tour behind her, plus her growing NFL fan cred through Kelce, Swift seems like a natural fit for the halftime stage.

For Now, It’s Just a Maybe

The halftime spotlight is still unclaimed — but Goodell made it clear he’d be more than happy to see Swift take it.

“She would be welcome at any time,” he repeated.

For Swifties, that’s all the fuel needed to picture a Super Bowl Sunday filled with sequins, stadium anthems and maybe even a Travis Kelce cameo.