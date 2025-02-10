Taylor Swift did not seem to be having much fun at the Super Bowl.

TV cameras only found her once or twice, but onsite photographers seemed to camp out watching her.

Her mood quickly went from light and hopeful to nervous and blue. These 12 pictures of Swift at Super Bowl LIX show a whole range of emotions.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday (Feb. 10).

Swift if dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

The singer sat in a box with the Kelce family, plus other celebs like Ice Spice and the Haim sisters.

Prior to the game, the odds of Travis Kelce proposing to Swift after the game were +750, which roughly translates to six percent. It was one of a number of prop bets offered, but it necessitated the Chiefs winning the game.

That never really seemed possible, as the Eagles crushed the two-time champions. Seriously, the final score makes it seem closer than it really was.

So, no proposal for Swift. Kelce was justifiably upset after the game, admitting this his team was bested in every possible way.

"You don't lose like that without everything going wrong," he said.

The couple will have time to get through the defeat together, as Swift has nothing on her tour calendar and Kelce is done playing football for the season. Rumors of his retirement seem exaggerated, but the sports star has not definitively said he'll be back.

The couple have been dating for about a year-and-a-half.