Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video Calls Out Injustice … With a Big Surprise Twist

Taylor Swift’s "The Man" music video was written, directed and starred in by the "Lover" megastar. Yep, that brown-haired, boisterous and boasting fella is Swift in disguise.

The release of the video on Feb. 27 is important — the date was a turning point for women's suffrage when, in 1922, the Supreme Court defended women's right to vote. The 19th amendment is referenced in one scene when the main character, Tyler, high-fives 19 supportive hands in his bathroom.

An opening business scene is an obvious nod to the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Wolf of Wall Street film. The actor is also referenced in the lyrics: "I’d be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez." (The main character lives out that line later in the video, in a scene where he's on a yacht with numerous bikini-clad models.)

While riding the subway, he opens a newspaper that calls out the double standard women face. "What man won the year in celebrity dating?" a headline reads. A poster shows him — Tyler — sitting with "Bo$$ Scotch, capitalize on the feeling," a reference to Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta. In the next scene, Tyler seems to relieve himself on a subway wall, but be sure to notice the image of a scooter with a red mark over it, indicating that they're banned in this area. We also see a list of the Taylor Swift albums that Big Machine — and in turn, Scooter Braun — now owns. The word "karma" is spray-painted on the wall, along with a sign that says, "Lost: If found please return to Taylor Swift."

Another sign is a spin-off of the poster for her Netflix Miss Americana film, but this one indicates that the flick was "directed by Larry Wilson." The real director, Lana Wilson, is a woman. Notably, the station is on 13th street — Swift's favorite number is 13.

The umpire in the tennis match scene is none other than Swift’s father, Scott Swift, making his acting debut, per the singer.

At the end of the video, the real Swift and "Tyler" have a hilarious conversation while Swift sits in the director’s chair. "Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likeable this time?" she suggests.

She then praises the female actress for doing the bare minimum — referencing men who get accolades for doing less than their female counterparts. Who voices Tyler? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, of course.

Stick around for "The Man" video credits to see Swift transform into Tyler with prosthetic makeup.