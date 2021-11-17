The Voice returned on Tuesday night (Nov. 16) with its nail-biting live results show. But before the Top 11 artists were revealed, Kelly Clarkson and her remaining four competitors treated viewers and the studio audience to an epic performance.

And not just any performance. Team Kelly surprised The Voice coach John Legend with a mesmerizing rendition of his song “U Move, I Move” from his seventh studio album, Bigger Love.

Stunning viewers in a floor-length gown and surrounded by a pink billowing cloud of smoke, Clarkson launched into the first set of lyrics. Her team members then made their way through an elaborate, geometrical stage prop to accompany the superstar.

Clarkson’s remaining team members, including Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Hailey Mia and Jeremy Rosado, each took turns singing the lyrics of the song, with Girl Named Tom showing off their layered harmonies on the ballad.

After the performance, Carson Daly welcomed the five remaining contestants to the stage who were still fighting for their place in the competition. Luckily for Clarkson, none of her competitors were axed from the show, as they all moved into the Top 11.

Clarkson and her team weren’t the only group to deliver a show-stopping performance during Tuesday's episode. Team Legend’s Shadale, Jershika Maple, and Joshua Vacanti also took the stage with an entertaining cover of Stevie Wonder's “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.”

The Live Results show saw a handful of performers advancing into the Top 11, but two contestants were, unfortunately, eliminated from the competition. Those two were Team Legend’s Shadale and Team Ariana Grande’s Ryleigh Plank. Both artists gave it their all before being cast off the show, with Shadale turning out Faith Hill’s “Breathe” and Plank singing Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.” Clarkson’s Gymani also landed in the bottom three, but she earned the Instant Save with Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.”

Be sure to tune into an all-new episode of The Voice on Monday (Nov. 22) at 8PM ET on NBC.