Texas Roadhouse Hack: How To Get A Steak + Two Sides For $12

Everyone loves dining at their favorite restaurant—especially when they can save money while doing so. Fortunately, there’s a way to enjoy a steak and two sides for just $11.99 at Texas Roadhouse.

Chowhound recently investigated the best times to visit Texas Roadhouse for the biggest savings, and honestly, their findings are pretty surprising.

It turns out that timing is everything when it comes to scoring the best deals at this popular chain.

According to Chowhound, stopping by Texas Roadhouse between certain hours can help you maximize your savings. Specifically, if you dine in anytime Monday through Thursday before 5PM, you’ll get the best bang for your buck.

This deal is part of what’s long been known as the Early Bird Special—a staple at restaurants across America. While these discounts are often associated with older diners, anyone can take advantage of them to enjoy a great meal at a lower price.

Texas Roadhouse’s Early Bird Special includes an entrée and two sides for just $11.99. For comparison, an 8-ounce steak at the restaurant typically costs around $24.99, while the priciest steak on the menu can exceed $33.99. That means by dining early, you can essentially get your meal for half the usual price.

Prices for the promotion and meal offerings can vary depending on the location, but you can still save big time compared to regular costs. It's worth checking out your local Texas Roadhouse to see what savings are offered.

Plus, visiting before the dinner rush can mean fewer crowds, a more relaxed dining experience and better service.

Want even more savings? Consider signing up as a Texas Roadhouse VIP member to receive exclusive coupons, rewards and frequent deals.

