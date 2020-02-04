Episode 5 of The Bachelor began on the cliffhanger viwers were left with last Monday. Though Peter Weber let Alayah come back on the show, because he’s overwhelmed with the drama that has spiraled with her coming back, he sent her home this week before the rose ceremony. It seemed mutual, as Alayah, too, was drowning from the drama surrounding her. Wait, so who is going to be the new villain now?!

BYE, BYE, BYE (Part 1)

Here’s who was eliminated during the first ceremony: Kiarra Norman, Deandra Kanu, and Savannah Mullins.

THE CLUMSY PILOT

Poor guy, Peter can juggle dating multiple women, yet isn’t the most coordinated. He rolled up to the mansion sporting a massive band-aid on his face and fabricated a story about running into a puma on the way up a volcano [insert women fawning over him]. That’s one way to get attention! We came to find out our boy Peter just cut his head trying to get into a golf cart with a glass in his hand. Though we wish that was the biggest drama of the night, hold on for dear life, we will hit some turbulence later.

After shaking it off, he grabbed Sydney Hightower for their date and headed off in a helicopter over beautiful Costa Rica. The dreamy date went well, and she received a rose. However, back at the house, Kelsey started to lose her cool as she struggled watching Peter go on dates with other women (gal pal, that’s kinda what the show is all about).

ON DISPLAY IN LITTLE CLOTHING

Mix ten women, a tropical waterfall, small swimsuits, lots of humidity (yikes…frizzy hair), fighting for the attention of one man, Cosmopolitan magazine, and that pretty much sums up the group date! Victoria Fuller was chosen as the winner of the group date, resulting in a one-on-one [insert steamy PDA here] photoshoot with Peter and the opportunity to be on the digital March cover of Cosmopolitan.

While they were off doing that, we discovered who the producers will now mark as their villain with Alayah gone. Tammy, the new target, is over Kelsey’s emotional behavior and let Peter know she thought Kelsey might have a drinking problem (girl, probably crossing some lines). Here’s a general life hack: just take care of and worry about yourself. No need to stir up drama. Don’t worry, later in the episode Kelsey showed up at Peter’s hotel and set the record straight, resulting in Peter giving her a rose before the ceremony. Yes, you can assume the girls weren’t happy.

THE MOST LEVEL-HEADED GAL

If we could give an award to the most chill and levelheaded girl on this show, it would be Kelley Flanagan. She gets that this is an abnormal way to meet someone and is taking this process as if she was dating someone in real life. However, Peter was clearly looking for affirmation during his one-on-one date with her. We get it, he has so many girls saying they’re falling for him after only five weeks, and Kelley is over here saying she’s just having fun (which, pause…in the normal world, most people don’t know they want to marry someone after only seeing someone a few times). However, Kelley let him know she was serious about being there, but that this show is such a drastic situation to be in. She gave Peter enough affirmation for him to give her the date rose. We aren’t sure it will be enough to carry her through the season, but we will just have to wait and see.

BYE, BYE, BYE (Part 2)

Here’s who was eliminated during the second ceremony: Shiann Lewis and Lexi Buchanan. Don’t forget, we get to do it all over again on Wednesday at 8PM EST!

NO GO FOR COSMO

Though Victoria F. won the opportunity to appear on a digital cover of Cosmopolitan with Peter, the magazine will no longer be publishing the issue. Past photos of Fuller wearing “White Lives Matter” clothing for a “Marlin Lives Matter” ad have surfaced. Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels released a letter last night letting everyone know the cover would be pulled. “Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color,” Pels wrote.

As the show continues, it will be interesting to see how Victoria responds. Unfortunately, between this and the Chase Rice incident, Fuller has been at the heart of some weighty drama.