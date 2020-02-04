For the second straight week, The Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller is at the center of controversy, but this time it has nothing to do with country singer Chase Rice.

Old photos of Victoria F. modeling clothing from the White Lives Matter brand have resurfaced, causing Cosmopolitan magazine to scrap its digital cover, which was set to feature Bachelor Peter Weber and Fuller.

Editor Jessica Pels says in a published letter that she was aware that in this case, White Lives Matter was being used to draw attention to the problem of overfishing for white and blue marlin, but that in her view, "the nature of the organization is neither here nor there."

"Both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic," Pels says.

The White Lives Matter marlin conservation group also uses Blue Lives Matter as a slogan. It first drew attention and ire in 2016 when USA Today wrote a story on the slogans.

Some of the White Lives Matter apparel also features the confederate flag.

"Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand," Pels furthers. "We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color."

Fuller has yet commented on the controversy. She won the cover shoot as part of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor on ABC. Photos of her date with Weber have already been published in the print issue of Cosmopolitan.

This new controversy comes one week after she and Weber were on a date in Cleveland that involved Rice singing a song to them. As it turns out, Fuller and Rice once dated (or spent a night together, depending on who is telling the story). It led to some drama and tension that the "Lonely If You Are" singer ultimately capitalized on by releasing his new album the Friday prior.

On the show's website, Fuller is described as a 26-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Va.

