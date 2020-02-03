Alayah Benavidez plays the villain during this season of The Bachelor, but she's not all bad.

In fact, she may have a soft heart beneath her pot-stirring facade. She's definitely a hard-worker.

Monday night's (Feb. 3) episode of The Bachelor finds Alayah at the center of action again, trying for Pilot Peter Weber's heart, but not too hard. There's some spoiler information at the very end of the above video that we won't print here.

Find some facts about Ms. Benavidez — our new favorite Bachelor villainess — below, but first, a little refresher about the other woman at the heart of all this business, Victoria Fuller:

Alayah is a former beauty queen, having competed in Miss San Antonio (winner!), Miss Texas (winner!) and Miss USA (not a winner). While doing the pageant thing, she created a reading program for kids called Read the Way, something important to her because reading wasn't easy when she was growing up. The New York Post reveals that Alayah was dyslexic, but overcame it to become a pretty good student with ambitious dreams at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The English major hopes to one day get her PhD and become a published author. In addition to her beauty pageant success, she used money from being an orthodontic assistant to cover tuition and before she has even graduated she's started a business called Three Bees Boutique. The women's clothing and accessory outlet looks to be online only.

During this season of The Bachelor on ABC, Alayah is accused of acting one way on camera and another way off camera, so she gets sent home. But she then comes storming back for a second chance and Weber gives her a rose for the group date. The other contestants do not like this, and they let him know. She's the one who spilled to all the other girls about Victoria F. dating Chase Rice before the country singer was set to appear on the show.

So what happens? Check out the video at the top of the page for a spoiler if you can't wait.