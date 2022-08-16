Fans of Olivia Newton-John have been pouring out touching tributes to the late icon following the announcement of her death on Aug. 8. Now, the Chicks have added to that growing list after they honored the singer and actor at one of their concerts.

On Saturday (Aug. 13), the country music trio, consisting of lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, performed a moving version of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” during their show at the Gorge Amphitheater in Grant County, Wash., as part of their self-titled 2022 Tour.

"We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John," Maines tells the audience ahead of the band’s performance, as seen in the YouTube footage below. "I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like [ages] 4 until 12. And then I always wished I was Olivia Newton-John from then on. So, we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song."

Maines invited fans to sing along with her as she put her signature country vocals on the popular tune. Maguire added fiddle, and Strayer played guitar as billows of pink smoke swirled around them. Concertgoers were so enthused over the song that they belted out the lyrics throughout the entire performance.

Newton-John made “Hopelessly Devoted to You” famous after debuting the song in the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, Grease, which also starred John Travolta. The ballad, written and produced by John Farrar, was created specifically for Newton-John and became so popular it reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for Best Original Song at the 51st Academy Awards. That award ended up going out to “Last Dance” from Thank God It’s Friday.

Along with the Chicks, Travolta, Kelsea Ballerini, fellow Aussie Keith Urban and Wynonna Judd are just some of the stars who have recently shared personal stories, penned tributes and paid respects to Newton-John. Newton-John died on Aug. 8 following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

