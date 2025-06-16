A Musical Movie About the Chicks’ ‘Goodbye Earl’ Might Be on the Way

The Chicks' classic "Goodbye Earl" could be the starting point for an upcoming movie musical from Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Reid, who's known for authoring books like Daisy Jones & the Six and Malibu Rising, teased the news during a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she was promoting her new book, Atmosphere.

"We're taking the story of 'Goodbye Earl' and we're making that jukebox musical with all the discography of the Chicks," Reid revealed during her time on Clarkson's couch.

A jukebox musical is a project whose songs mostly consist of already-released material, as opposed to original music composed specifically for the musical.

She explains that she wrote the project in collaboration with a friend in the Broadway musical theater world.

Read More: Earl Had to Die: 20 Great Country Songs About Killing Your Man

"One of my best friends in the whole world is a Broadway fanatic. She works in Broadway. And I was with her going to see Moulin Rouge a couple of years ago," Reid recounts. "And right before the curtain comes up, I say to her, 'I have a crazy idea. What about 'Goodbye Earl' as a jukebox musical?' And I pitch her the story in my head. And she goes, 'Okay, what's the second act?' And I go, 'I think I might need your help writing this.'"

The two of them "called everyone we could think of in Hollywood that might know the Chicks," and eventually, the project started coming together.

There's no official word on what the musical project will be called or when it will premiere, and details on the content of the musical are scant. However, Clarkson — an avid fan of the Chicks — did press Reid to reveal another song that will be included along with "Goodbye Earl."

"I really hope 'Cowboy Take Me Away,' makes the musical," Clarkson said at one point during the segment.

"Let me assure you that it does," Reid replied.