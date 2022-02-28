The Chicks Make Plans to Hit the Road for a Summer 2022 Tour

The Chicks are making plans for a self-titled string of amphitheater dates in 2022. Titled the Chicks Tour, the run kicks off June 14 with a St. Louis, Mo. stop, and runs through mid-August.

The trio's return to the road comes after their 2020 album release, Gaslighter, the first full-length batch of new music from the Chicks since 2006's Taking the Long Way. In the meantime, the group had dropped the "Dixie" from their name in 2020 as a response to intensifying conversations surrounding racial injustice. Gaslighter came out during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though the band had planned an arena tour for that year, those plans were impacted by the shutdowns surrounding the pandemic.

Now, however, the Chicks have made plans for a 27-city tour for summer 2022. Joining the band on the road for the bulk of dates will be singer-songwriter Patty Griffin, and Jenny Lewis (of pop groups Rilo Kiley and the Postal Service) has been announced as a supporting act for six shows.

Additionally, on their tour this year the Chicks will work to make their shows more sustainable in a partnership with environmental nonprofit Reverb.org. Fans will have the change to get involved with environmental and social causes at the shows, with a Chicks/Reverb Action Village being set up at every stop.

Tickets for the Chicks' upcoming tour go on sale March 4 at 10AM local time.

The Chicks' Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 14 -- St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

June 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

June 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

June 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

June 22 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

June 24 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage *

June 27 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

June 29 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

June 30 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *

July 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

July 5 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *

July 6 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

July 8 -- Camden, N.J. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

July 9 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live *

July 12 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

July 14 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion *

July 16 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

July 25 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre ^

July 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre ^

July 29 -- Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl** ^

July 30 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ** ^

Aug. 5 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Aug. 6 -- Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

Aug. 9 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Aug. 13 -- George, Wa. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

** Not A Live Nation Date

* Support: Patty Griffin

^ Support: Jenny Lewis