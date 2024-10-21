This Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ Series Was Just Renewed for Season 2

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys has been picked up for a second season and has received a network upgrade.

After the first installment was streamed on Peacock, the sophomore season will air on Bravo. The news has left the internet divided, with some expressing excitement and others calling the show "messy."

"Finally," one fans writes.

"Yesssssssss," another shares.

"@bravoandy is going to have a field day with them on WWHL and the reunions," someone points out.

One fan simply reacted with the praise hands emoji.

On the other hand, there are critics of the show who say Season 1 was hard to watch.

"This show is MESSY," a fan writes on Reddit. "These 'men' are MESSY."

"I had to stop watching after seeing one of the sons (Cole, I think?) act like a literal child for having a hard time 'being good' and not cheating on his girlfriend while in Texas. Like, he whined like a baby," another notes.

"The way were are getting sucked into these trash can fire reality shows lol after the dual strikes and the TV drought, Oh my god!!" someone chimes in. "I devoured this show lmao."

What Is The McBee Dynasty?

The McBee Dynasty follows the lives of the McBee family who run a large farm and cattle ranch in Missouri. The patriarch is Steven McBee, who is aging and looking for one of his four sons to take over the family business. His sons Steven Jr., Cole, Jesse and Brayden all seem to have their own personalities and their own opinions as to how things should be done.

Does that sound a bit familiar?

Many have related the premise of the series to that of the scripted show Yellowstone. The Taylor Sheridan-created series follows the Duttons as they run a large ranch in Montana and face similar power struggles as the family business is in transition between generations.

A premiere date for the second season of The McBee Dynasty has yet to be announced, but it will arrive sometime in 2025.