Four of the five singers who perform during Ep. 3 of The Road, airing Nov. 2, seem vulnerable to elimination. The other one could win the whole dang thing.

The Road Cheat Sheet

The Road airs on CBS at 9PM ET.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are judges while Gretchen Wilson serves as tour manager.

So far, Blaine Bailey and Olivia Harms have been sent home, leaving 10 remaining competitors.

This article contains no real spoilers and does not reveal who will be sent home.

The Road Episode 3 Preview

Sunday's episode of The Road is night No. 2 in Dallas. The remaining five singers who didn't perform previously will take the stage to sing a cover and an original as the rest of the group watches. Here is who will sing:

Jon Wood

Cassidy Daniels

Forrest McCurrin

Brianna Adams

Billie Jo Jones

Jones remains a singer to keep an eye on as, if you recall from the premiere, she’s battling a cold or infection. Things seem to have only gotten worse and her ability to hit all the notes (and not cough into the microphone) is in doubt.

Her grandparents are in the audience for this episode and she’s able to tell her full story. It’s a tear-jerker that surely earned her a better grade from fans on the floor in Dallas.

McCurrin was in the Bottom Three after Episode 1 and he’s got a bit of a problem to solve. Actually he has two problems: as a rule he doesn’t play cover songs during his shows and his style, while entertaining, offers an energy Urban fans may not be familiar with. Don’t count the Missourian out, however. In fact, when he finishes Shelton says that he’d be shocked if he’s in the bottom again.

Wilson's role as road manager begins to matter during Season 3. She's not yet a huge on-screen moment, but it's clear the contestants rely on her for advice and guidance.

Between her, Shelton and Urban, The Road is able to offer perspective in ways other singing shows cannot. As one singer labors through a cover of a Conway Twitty song, the two men begin to discuss cover philosophy. Urban shares that he won't just pick a song he likes. It has to get the crowd on his side so he can come back with an original.

The insinuation is that this performer didn't do that and for that reason he or she fell flat (although Wilson and the audience come to a different conclusion).

Who Gets Sent Home on The Road?

Once again, fans in attendance rank all five singers with a score. A first place singer is deemed safe and Urban is left to choose which from the Bottom Two he'll keep.

He makes the decision through a lens of which would be a better fit to open his concerts specifically. When you start watching this series through that lens it becomes something truly original.