Girl Named Tom is the Season 21 winner of The Voice!

The sibling trio from Ohio claimed victory during Tuesday (Dec. 14) night’s star-studded finale. Representing Kelly Clarkson's team, they beat out fellow Team Kelly's Hailey Mia, Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham and Jershika Maple from Team Legend.

An early standout this season, Girl Named Tom, made up of Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty, earned a four-chair turn for their blind audition performance of Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping," a performace that also turned Blake Shelton's ears up. The group ultimately chose to compete on Team Kelly, earning her a win for the season.

Girl Named Tom have grown into their own throughout their journey on the show. Since the start viewers have seen them impress judges with memorable and harmony-filled takes on songs including Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," Radiohead's "Creep" and Joni Mitchell's "River."

But they particularly turned a corner with their final two efforts, which took place on Monday night (Dec. 13) during part one of the live finale. It was then that Girl Named Tom secured America’s votes with the Foundations' "Baby Now That I've Found You" and Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

"There's a sound behind you that's really jarring, that I'm trying to ignore," Ariana Grande told the trio after their performances.

"You broke the stage!" Clarkson added. "Live TV! You did so well, you broke something."

Before being crowned the champion of the NBC talent competition, Girl Named Tom took the stage with their coach for a performance of Jonas Brothers and Marshmellow's "Leave Before You Love Me," reminding viewers just how talented they are. The night was also packed with a lineup of superstar guest performances from artists Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Alisha Keys, Kid Cudi and Walker Hayes.

As the winners of Season 21 of The Voice, Girl Named Tom will receive $100,000 and a record deal.