Reba McEntire has seen a lot in her legendary career, but a blind audition during The Voice premiere on Monday (Sept. 22) brought her to tears — and it wasn’t just about the music.

Season 28 kicked off with emotional stakes right out of the gate, as singer Manny Costello stepped onto the stage with a powerful voice, a heartfelt song, and a reason that touched everyone — especially the country legend.

His performance didn’t just turn chairs. It struck a chord deep enough to break through decades of memories and gratitude in McEntire’s heart.

One Song, One Voice — and McEntire Couldn’t Hold Back

Costello, a Georgia native, chose Craig Morgan’s heart-tugging ballad “Almost Home” for his blind audition — and it was a risk that paid off.

Watch Manny's Performance Here:

“Manny, you made me homesick,” McEntire said, visibly emotional. “It took me back to all the greats that I’ve been so fortunate to get to listen to in my life.”

The country icon continued, “You’ve gotten qualities from George Jones and Haggard, and there’s a little Randy in there. It’s just a great combination. Gosh dang, why am I getting so emotional? It’s tears of joy.”

Her fellow judge — and close friend — Snoop Dogg, whom she affectionately dubbed Snoopie, was quick to hand her tissues.

“You just triggered something that needed to come out and say, ‘Happy to be here,’” the "Fancy" singer added. “I’d love you on my team.”

A Song About Struggle, A Singer With Soul

Before stepping on stage, Costello explained why “Almost Home” meant so much to him.

“This song is about a man who doesn’t have much, if anything at all,” he said.

Costello continued, “It’s a good perspective I get from the song. I look at my life, and I look at where I’m at right now, and the people that I get to say love me — I feel very blessed and fortunate.”

His raw, emotional take on the 2002 hit clearly resonated. Snoop also turned his chair — but this time, the choice was personal.

Team McEntire — For a Reason Bigger Than Music

Costello chose Team Reba, and the reason had little to do with fame — and everything to do with family.

“I love hanging out with my daughters. We bond, we cuddle a lot, we watch the Reba show all the time,” he shared.

“My daughters love music. They love when I sing," Costello added. "I want to show them that you can do anything you put your mind to if you believe in yourself.”

That simple hope — a dad showing up for his girls and chasing a dream — is what moved McEntire to tears.

And with that, The Voice Season 28 was off to a soaring, emotional start.