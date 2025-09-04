The Voice is gearing up for Season 28, and Reba McEntire is already commanding attention.

NBC just dropped a first-look at the new season, featuring the country legend alongside returning coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg.

The sneak peek is filled with playful banter, crowd-pleasing antics and a brand-new twist that’s bound to shake things up.

Reba’s Fan Club

McEntire, now entering her fourth season in the red chair, came with a clever strategy.

Watch 'The Voice' Season 28 Trailer:

The “Fancy” singer handed out folding fans stamped with her face to the studio audience — and she’s not afraid to put them to use.

“Fans, who should they go with?” McEntire teases in the clip, turning to the crowd as dozens of Reba fans flip open in unison.

It’s classic Reba: funny, resourceful, and designed to tip the scales in her favor.

The Coaches’ Antics

Of course, the other coaches are bringing their own flair:

Snoop Dogg keeps up his rhyming pitch style, telling a contestant, “It took me all this time to get real — only you can seal the deal based off of the way that you feel.”

keeps up his rhyming pitch style, telling a contestant, “It took me all this time to get real — only you can seal the deal based off of the way that you feel.” Niall Horan charms with praise for a contestant’s song choice, only to be left speechless when she blurts back, “I love you! I know where you have birthmarks.”

charms with praise for a contestant’s song choice, only to be left speechless when she blurts back, “I love you! I know where you have birthmarks.” Michael Bublé proves he’s still the prankster, joking, “When somebody’s a bad boy, we put them in the penalty box. Now you get two minutes for looking too good,” as he boxes in Horan’s chair.

New Twist: The Carson Callback

This season also introduces a fresh wrinkle: the "Carson Callback."

“Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks and I’ve never been able to do anything about it until right now,” host Carson Daly explains in the teaser.

The new feature gives certain singers a second shot, which could keep both contestants — and coaches — on edge.

When 'The Voice' Returns

Season 28 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 PM ET on NBC, airing Mondays and Tuesdays this fall.

And there’s more ahead: Season 29 will welcome Kelly Clarkson back to her chair for The Voice: Battle of Champions.

She’ll coach alongside John Legend and Adam Levine in the show’s first-ever panel made up entirely of past winners.