The Voice returned with a special anniversary episode on Monday night (May 3), chronicling each contender's journey through the season so far in an episode entitled "The Road to Lives." Monday night's show also marked the 10th anniversary of the series since the premiere aired in late April of 2011, so of course, the newest episode had to revisit some of the special memories and unforgettable moments from previous seasons, too.

Over the years, The Voice has delivered some truly hilarious moments of television, including a proposal (with a slapstick twist), an ill-fated birthday song and even an adorable puppy, which coach Blake Shelton used in an attempt to lure a contestant to join his team.

But arguably no moment was funnier than a compilation of Shelton's dance moves across all ten seasons, which have never failed to elicit laughter -- and mockery -- from his fellow coaches.

"Blake has dance moves? No. We're not calling those dance moves," joked fellow coach John Legend during Monday night's episode. "Shufflin' Shelton -- his shoulders go up and his face gets really gross. I don't know what it is," chimes in Kelly Clarkson. "I don't know what's happening there. But it's funny!"

"I don't think you've lived until you've seen Blake's happy dance," says former coach Adam Levine, in a clip from a previous season of the show.

It's actually not the first time in recent days that Shelton's dance moves have been in the spotlight on The Voice. A promotional clip for the show that aired in April shows Shelton trying out his best hip-hop dance to rapper Snoop Dogg's classic "Drop it Like It's Hot." The dance routine was in anticipation of Snoop Dogg's role as a Mega Mentor during the show's Knockout Rounds.

The Voice airs on Mondays (and soon, Tuesdays) at 8PM ET on NBC. Season 20 live shows begin Monday, May 10.

WATCH: Has The Voice Changed Blake Shelton?

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: