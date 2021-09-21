The Voice is back for its 21st season, and coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton got things started with soul. The quartet delivered a medley of Sam & Dave's "Hold On, I'm Coming" and Aretha Franklin's "Respect" during Monday night's (Sept. 20) season premiere.

Shelton and Legend kicked things off, splitting vocals and backing each other up on Sam & Dave's 1966 hit. Clarkson and Grande did the same with the Franklin classic, before they all joined together to end the performance by mashing up the two songs.

Grande, in particular, was having fun with the performance. It was her first as a The Voice coach, and she came ready for the occasion in a a hot pink, bell-bottomed ensemble, complete with hot pink gloves, a long, looping string of pearls and a cowboy hat.

Shelton is The Voice's longest-tenured coach: He's been on the show since its very first season. While Season 21 is Grande's first as a coach, Clarkson and Legend are familiar faces by now, having coached eight seasons and six seasons, respectively.

Season 21 of The Voice — now an Emmy-winning show four-times over — continues on Tuesday night (Sept. 21) with more blind auditions. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM ET. Later in the season, country music's own Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley will act as advisors for Clarkson's and Shelton's teams, respectively.

