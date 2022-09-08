‘The Voice’ Takes Home Its 32nd Emmy Award

Just ahead of its 22nd season, The Voice has received another award for its trophy wall.

The reality singing competition series took home the win for Outstanding Lighting Design and Lighting Direction for a Variety Series at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This brings the show's Emmy Awards total to 32 trophies overall.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards shine the spotlight on the technical and artistic aspects of television shows. In addition to its win, The Voice's broadcast home, NBC, also snagged five wins. The network pulled in three Emmys alone for their production of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which aired in February.

Blake Shelton will return as a coach for the 22nd time this fall, and he's looking for his ninth win. He'll be joined by his wife, Gwen Stefani, whom he originally met on the series, as well as fellow veteran coach John Legend. Camila Cabello will be filling the fourth chair as a first-time coach, replacing Kelly Clarkson.

Don't expect Shelton and Stefani to team up against the others just because they're married, however — the "Don't Speak" singer is just as eager to send her husband home with a loss as everyone else is.

"Honestly, it doesn't matter. Married or not, I think that everybody wants to go against Blake and everyone wants to beat Blake," she says in a promo video promoting the next season of the show.

"I think the thing that keeps me coming back to The Voice year after year is it's never the same thing," Shelton shares in the same video. "New people creates a completely different scenario every time and I learn something every year from these people that audition for the show and the ones that end up on my team. At the end of the day, I end up a better artist and I love the fact that I still get to learn.

Season 22 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, on NBC at 8PM ET. Fans can stream the show the following day on Peacock.