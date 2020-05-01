With Final Rounds Approaching, ‘The Voice’ Begins Taping at Home

Like many reality shows, The Voice is adapting to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by going virtual.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that as the show moves into the final rounds and toward declaring a winner, producers will meld the virtual world with reality by having the contestants record their performances from home, with judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas also conferencing in from home.

"It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this … it’s gonna be nuts," a not-so-tech-savvy Shelton had previously said. “I think they have a plan and they’re gonna tell me when to be at the computer. And I’ll listen to (contestants) I guess, perform, and give ‘em some pointers. I don’t know."

Host Carson Daly will tape his segments in front of the famous red chairs inside the now-vacant Voice studio, produced by a small staff who will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"Reinventing the live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring The Voice to life in a fresh and intimate way," says Audrey Morrissey, executive producer and showrunner. "It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones being involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique Voice experience that will feel both new and familiar."

The Voice crew supplied Season 18 contestants with the necessary equipment to be able to film their performances, as well offered guidance on choreography and lighting for the best quality results. The singers will continue to have virtual mentoring sessions with their respective coaches, who will offer their input on performances in live-to-tape video calls, intercut with shots of Daly hosting.

The results process will proceed almost as normal, with fans digitally voting for their favorites before the judges choose one person from their team to advance to the next round.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.