‘The Voice': Jershika Maple’s ‘God Only Knows’ Brings Kelly Clarkson to Tears [Watch]

Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day.

The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.

For this performance, Maple went all in on faith, with her chosen song's message being paired with a background of ornamental windows and divine lights strobing from above. As she approached the final chorus, cameras cut to Legend with his hands in the air and Kelly Clarkson dabbing a tear from her cheek.

TV Line reviewed each performance from Monday's show and gave Maple's "God Only Knows" cover an A+. The only other act to do that well is the group Girl Named Tom, on Team Kelly.

Three of Blake Shelton's team members performed, including the show's only remaining country contestant Lana Scott, who sang "Humble and Kind." The Voice returns on NBC on Tuesday night with the results show. This is the 21st season of the show, with Shelton's team winning eight times so far.

Famous Singers from The Voice, Then + Now

Ten years (and counting) made a huge difference for many of the most popular singers and stars of The VoiceBlake Shelton looks noticeably different, but so do some of country music's most memorable performers.

Winners like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery wore baby faces when they auditioned during their respective seasons. The same can be said for Morgan Wallen, a forgotten castmember from the show who's transformed more than anyone else on this list of The Voice stars then and now.
