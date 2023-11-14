The Voice brought tons of action and country representation during its Monday night (Nov. 13) knockouts round episode.

Some of that country flavor came from Kristen Brown, a member of Gwen Stefani's team, and her decision to sing a Martina McBride classic. Brown chose to workshop McBride's 2003 release "This One's for The Girls" for her knockout round.

During the knockouts, coaches group together three of their hopefuls to compete to keep their spots on the team. Brown was paired against fellow Team Gwen contestants CORii and Kara Tenae.

For her take on McBride's high energy and inspirational track, Brown let her subtle country accent shine while varying the power behind her vocals. Switching from a softer approach to really pushing her power, Brown showed off she can do a little bit of it all.

Clearly in the moment, the coaches picked up on Brown getting a little emotional and loosing control for a second towards the end of the performance. Brown copped to the emotion, but coach Niall Horan said he didn't mind, especially because Brown was noticeably interacting and singing to a younger girl in the audience. Press play below to watch Brown's version of "This One's for the Girls" and watch for her sweet wave to the girl towards the end of the clip.

After hearing feedback from all judges, including Reba McEntire, it was obvious that Stefani had to make a tough decision. She decided to pick the contestant that would be advancing to playoffs based off who she thought won the knockout round- Tenae. While Brown didn't earn Stefani's endorsement to remain on her team, she was able to snag a "steal" from John Legend.

Both Tenae and Brown are headed to the playoffs, CORii was eliminated. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.