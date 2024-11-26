‘The Voice': An Olympian Is Joining the Playoff Advisors This Season

Country music has an edge in The Voice's Playoff Advisors picks this season, but arguably, the most exciting guest mentor isn't a musician at all.

Simone Biles is tapping in to Team Snoop, offering coach Snoop Dogg's contestants some extra advice as they head into the Playoffs Round.

That might seem like an unconventional choice, since Biles isn't a singer herself, but as one of the greatest gymnasts and an all-time Olympic legend, Biles has plenty of wisdom to share with the Voice hopefuls about poise and stage presence.

Plus, Biles and Snoop mesh well, according to an interview she recently gave AP News: "We're both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week," Biles explains.

The Olympian also recently made an appearance as a presenter at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Carly Pearce will be mentoring coach Michael Bublé's team during the Playoffs this season, according to social media posts from the show. Pearce and Bublé have worked together before: They released an original holiday song called "Maybe This Chrismas" earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson is on deck to help out Team Reba during the Playoffs Round. Wilson's got history with The Voice; she performed on last season's finale episode earlier this year.

Reba McEntire, Bublé and Snoop all recently announced their Playoffs Advisor picks. Last week, the show's fourth coach, Gwen Stefani, revealed hers: Machine Gun Kelly.

That means that all four celebrity mentors have a country music connection, since MGK has duetted with Jelly Roll on multiple occasions, performed at country music events and even won his first CMT award this year.