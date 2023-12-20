‘The Voice:’ Ruby Leigh Places Second, Brings Christmas Cheer With Reba

Before the winner was announced, each one of the remaining five contestants were given the chance to hit The Voice stage with their respective coaches.

For Ruby Leigh this meant partnering with Reba McEntire to bring an extra dose of Christmas cheer to the singing competition in the form of Brenda Lee's "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree."

While the pair left the yodeling out of their number, they were more than successful in bringing the holiday cheer. Decked out in their Christmas best, the country pair took turns exchanging the beloved lyrics while also making sure to leave opportunity to layer their distinctive sounds. Press play below to listen (and watch) their take on the 1958 classic.

Leigh has been an instant standout throughout this season of The Voice. She has consistently impressed McEntire, along with the show's other coaches, not only with her distinctive vocals but because she is only 16 years old. Despite being so young, Leigh has routinely demonstrated vocal control while showcasing a unique look.

While Leigh more than proved her mastery of the craft during her tenure on TV, at the end of the night it was announced that Huntley is the winner of Season 24 of The Voice. Along with being named the most recent winner of the singing competition, Huntley will also take home $100,000 cash, an extravagant vacation for two to one of two Universal theme parks and a recording deal with Universal Music Group.

The Voice will return early next year on Feb. 26 for Season 25 with Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan+Shay and Chance the Rapper serving as coaches.