The Voice is one week away from naming its Season 22 champion, which means teams have been downsizing even more. Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode saw the biggest cuts, as three artists out of eight went home following an evening of incredible live semi-finalist performances.

Heading into the 1-hour results show, Blake Shelton and John Legend had the strongest chances of winning, with three artists competing on each team, respectively. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello only had one artist fighting for victory.

Host Carson Daly brought all of the contestants to the stage to reveal who received the lowest number of votes from America, and who would be advancing into the next and final phase of the reality TV singing competition.

Taking some time to get some thoughts from contestants, Daly turned to Team Blake's Bodie, saying, “Last night, Blake said that he wanted America to know what a good person you are. What’s one thing you want America to know about Blake?”

“Blake’s the man. He’s always believed in me, and I saw it from the beginning. That’s why I picked him as my coach,” Bodie replied. “He’s a visionary, and he’s humble. I’m thankful for it.”

Near the end of the show, Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron and all of Team Legend’s Semi-finalists — Parajita Bastola, Kim Cruse, and Omar Jose Cardona — found themselves in the bottom four. They had to fight for their opportunity to make it into the finale with last-chance performances. Cardona earned the most Instant Save votes, nabbing the fifth spot in the finale.

As it stands, Stefani no longer has an artist competing for the crown. Meanwhile, the fate of Legend's team means Shelton now has the most artists in the competition.

During the telecast, Shelton, Legend and guest star Carly Pearce provided a necessary break from the nerve-racking eliminations. Each of the three stars separately took the stage to provide a bit of entertainment for the live studio audience and those tuning in at home. Shelton delivered a rendition of “No Body,” while Legend sang his song, “Nervous,” from his album, Legend. Meanwhile, Pearce performed her emotionally charged hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” off her 29: Written in Stone album.

Season 22 of The Voice, which launched in September, will come to a close next week when Daly reveals the winner of the show. The live finale will be spread across two nights, with the first of back-to-back shows, airing on Monday (Dec. 12) night at 8/7PM CT on NBC. The second live finale show will broadcast the following evening, on Tuesday (Dec. 13). The winner of The Voice will receive a $100,000 cash prize, plus a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Check out all of the Top 5 Season 22 The Voice performers below.

Team Blake

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Legend

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Cabello

Morgan Myles