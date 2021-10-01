Thomas Rhett Shares His Favorite Name for Baby Girl No. 4

Thomas Rhett admits he and wife Lauren haven't totally decided on the name for their fourth daughter, but there's a leading candidate with six weeks remaining.

The newborn will join older sisters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love when she arrives in November. Lauren, he tells Entertainment Tonight, is struggling with nausea but is otherwise well as the date inches closer. They're both really anxious to meet their new daughter, who may be named after his home state.

"Georgia is my first choice, I love the name Georgia for a girl," Rhett tells ET.

That's not as good as saying baby girl will be named Georgia, however. Naming a fourth child is difficult because the time spent dreaming of a name is taken up by taking care of those three kids. A couple with that many kids has already used many good ideas, leaving them in search of inspiration.

"And so we've gone back and forth and thinking about state names, thinking about flower names, thinking about places that we love, could that resonate into a name? So we've landed on a couple," Rhett shares.

The singer and his wife now live in Tennessee, which isn't a bad name for a baby girl, either. But for now, it seems the "Country Again" singer has Georgia on his mind.

Musically, Rhett just celebrated his 17th Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 and his second from the Country Again: Side A album. His Center Point Road Tour continues through next weekend (Oct. 9).