Thomas Rhett has revealed the cities and dates for an extensive tour in 2021. Rhett's 2021 the Center Point Road Tour is slated to kick off with back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, Ala., beginning Aug. 13.

Produced by Live Nation, the Center Point Road Tour will feature Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett as Rhett's special guests, with Rhett's father, Rhett Akins, and Conner Smith subbing in on select shows.

Tickets fans originally purchased for Rhett's initially announced dates that had to be re-scheduled from 2020 will still be good for the new shows, while tickets for the newly announced dates are slated to go on sale to the public Friday, April 23, at 10AM local time via LiveNation.com. Fans are advised to reach out to point of purchase for any further questions about previously purchased tickets.

“I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” Rhett says in a press release announcing the tour. "We've dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There’s no feeling in the world like it — see y’all out there!”

For more information about Thomas Rhett's 2021 the Center Point Road Tour, please visit his official live calendar.

Thomas Rhett's 2021 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:

Aug. 13 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater^

Aug. 14 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater^

Aug.20 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 22 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 26 -- Wantagh, N,Y, @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 27 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 28 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Sept. 3 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*+

Sept. 17 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*+

Sept. 18 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center+

Sept. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Sept. 24 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Sept. 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Oct. 1 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

Oct. 2 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Oct. 3 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 7 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 8 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

Oct. 9 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

* Indicates rescheduled tour date

^ Indicates openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett

+ Indicates openers Cole Swindell and Conner Smith

