Thomas Rhett has announced the cities and dates for a massive tour in 2020. The country superstar will hit the road beginning in May for his 2020 the Center Point Road Tour.

Cole Swindell and Hardy will join Rhett on the road in 2020. Rhett will be touring to support his most recent album, Center Point Road, which he released in May of 2019. Rhett has scored hits with the album's lead single, "Look What God Gave Her," and his current single, "Remember You Young."

The Center Point Road Tour kicks off with two dates in Gilford, N.H., on May 29 and 30, and it runs through Aug. 29, when it is set to wrap up in Bristow, Va.

*Update: On March 26 Rhett announced he was shuffling tour dates due to the coronavirus. An updated list is below.

Tickets for select cities of Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour are set to go on sale on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. More details are to be announced.

Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

Sept. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Sept. 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

Sept. 26 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

* Lineup may vary

