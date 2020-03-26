Thomas Rhett has moved 2020 tour dates scheduled for May and June to later in the year out of public health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic in America.

The move affects 12 tour dates on his Center Point Road Tour. The tour with Cole Swindell and Hardy had been scheduled to begin on May 28 in Gilford, N.H. Rhett will now close the tour at the Bank of NH Pavilion.

See all updated 2020 Thomas Rhett tour dates below.

Additionally, Rhett has several festival shows slated for 2020, including Country Fest in Cadot, Wisc., and Stagecoach in California. His 2020 tour is named after his 2019 album Center Point Road. That album was nominated for a 2020 ACM Award, for a show originally scheduled for April 5 but now moved to Sept. 16.

Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:

July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium

July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

Sept. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Sept. 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

Sept. 26 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *