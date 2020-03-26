Thomas Rhett Shuffles Center Point Road Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus
Thomas Rhett has moved 2020 tour dates scheduled for May and June to later in the year out of public health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic in America.
The move affects 12 tour dates on his Center Point Road Tour. The tour with Cole Swindell and Hardy had been scheduled to begin on May 28 in Gilford, N.H. Rhett will now close the tour at the Bank of NH Pavilion.
See all updated 2020 Thomas Rhett tour dates below.
Additionally, Rhett has several festival shows slated for 2020, including Country Fest in Cadot, Wisc., and Stagecoach in California. His 2020 tour is named after his 2019 album Center Point Road. That album was nominated for a 2020 ACM Award, for a show originally scheduled for April 5 but now moved to Sept. 16.
Thomas Rhett's 2020 the Center Point Road Tour Dates:
July 9 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 10 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
July 11 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 — Charleston, S.C. @ Volvo Car Stadium
July 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
July 24 -- Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 30 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 31 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
Aug. 27 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 29 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *
Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *
Sept. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
Sept. 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sept. 20 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
Sept. 26 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *
