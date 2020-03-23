The 2020 ACM Awards will take place mid-week for the first time in years. After postponing the originally-scheduled April 5 show until September, the Academy of Country Music announced its new date on Monday morning (March 23).

The 2020 ACMs will take place on Sept. 16, at 8PM ET on CBS. The Wednesday night show will make the broadcast a weeknight primetime show instead of a Sunday night show, as has been traditional. Keith Urban will host, but no details were revealed about performers, venue or even city. Typically the show has taken place in Las Vegas, often at the MGM Grand.

Like all live events that include an audience or an assembly of people, the ACM Awards were postponed amid public health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus. CBS is not giving away the 8PM on April 5 time slot, however. Look for a television special called ACM Presents: Our Country on April 5. Details of this broadcast have not made public in full, but several performances from artists at home are expected. This is something the country music has made a new normal in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns. Urban, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan are just three artists who've done social media livestreams in recent days.

The 2020 ACMs will be Urban's first time hosting an awards show. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year has previous television experience as a coach on American Idol.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on CBS, with ToC on your phone.