The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed until September due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but country fans need not worry. The Academy of Country Music has announced a special broadcast that will air on April 5 to replace the originally scheduled show.

ACM Presents: Our Country is set to air on CBS on April 5 at 8PM ET, replacing what would have been the 2020 ACM Awards. According to a press release Thursday morning (March 19), the show will feature "intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards' 55-year history."

The object of the special is to allow fans to appreciate the music they love, while taking the necessary social distancing precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. It's one of the new ways the music business is responding to the pandemic, which has required artists to get creative to connect with their fans live as tours and festivals have been canceled or postponed virtually across the board.

Artists will appear via chat from their homes to perform, peppered with clips from past ACM Awards ceremonies that will allow them to share some of their favorite memories of the show. The artists who will participate in ACM Presents: Our Country are to be announced.

Keith Urban was slated to host the ACM Awards for the first time in 2020, and he was also set to perform on the broadcast.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” says Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

The 2020 ACM Awards are now set to air on CBS in September, though the exact date, time and venue have not yet been announced.

