The 2020 ACM Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Academy of Country Music has announced.

The ACM Awards were slated to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5 and broadcast live via CBS. The new date will be sometime in September, per a press release. Refunds will be issued for the 2020 ACM Awards and all ACM weekend-related events.

Keith Urban was slated to host the ACM Awards for the first time in 2020, and he was also set to perform on the broadcast. The Academy of Country Music notes that along with Dick Clark Productions, they were in constant contact with all parties involved with the show and went to great lengths to find a way keep the broadcast on track.

Along with Urban, Miranda Lambert was set to take the stage for a solo performance at the ACM Awards in 2020, and she was also slated to take part in a group performance of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the ACM Awards nominations with five each in 2020. Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion all have four, while Shay Mooney earned one and Dan Smyers have two additional nominations. Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi have one additional nomination each, while Eric Church, Luke Combs, Lambert, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves each have three ACM nominations.

The Houston Rodeo, SXSW and Tin Pan South are among the other events that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organization has classified as a pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Zac Brown Band have postponed their spring tour. Old Dominion, Home Free, Brett Young and Dan + Shay are among the other country artists who have pulled out of scheduled shows over the coronavirus outbreak.

