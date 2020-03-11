The first performers for the 2020 ACM Awards have been announced. Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert top the list of 2020 ACM Awards performers, along with some of country music's most up-and-coming female artists.

Urban is set to host the ACM Awards for the first time in 2020, and he recently released a new single titled "God Whispered Your Name." That's a likely bet for his performance on the awards shows, though a press release from the Academy of Country Music on Wednesday morning (March 11) did not confirm his choice of songs for the broadcast.

Lambert is set to take the stage for a solo performance at the ACM Awards in 2020, and she will also take part in a group performance of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. All of those women but Ell are also nominated for Music Event of the Year for the studio version of the track.

Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the 2020 ACM Awards nominations with five each. Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion all earned four, while Shay Mooney earned one and Dan Smyers received two additional nominations. Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi also received one additional nomination each, while Eric Church, Luke Combs, Lambert, McBryde and Kacey Musgraves are each nominated three times in the 2020 ACM Awards.

The 2020 ACM Awards are slated to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and will broadcast live via CBS.

