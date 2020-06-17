Thomas Rhett Shares a Sisters Picture That’s Just Too Precious

Thomas Rhett captioned a photo of daughters Willa Gray and Ada James with "This is pretty much everything," because that's all that needed to be said.

The singer and 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee posted a beachside sunset picture of the two girls hugging one another with smiles as wide as the ocean. It's the kind of precious moment a parent can never seem to catch in a photograph.

The two girls (age four and two) are in pajamas, loving life.

This is the second picture Rhett has shared from the same cut of beach this month. Five days ago he posted a photo of himself holding new baby Lennon. His dark hair is being blown across his face, but he looks undisturbed in protecting the 4-month-old. It's not clear where the family is vacationing or staying during the coronavirus quarantine, but it's clear it's beautiful.

With nearly all 2020 tours canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, artists like Rhett have been forced to reimagine how they spend their time. The "Be a Light" singer has shared several new songs with fans during social media live streams and watched as first "Beer Can't Fix," and now his new multi-artist collaboration, climb country airplay charts. Rhett says he's written 40 songs since mid-March, all geared toward his next studio album on Valory Music Co.

